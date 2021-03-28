-
Motorola releases Android 11 update for Moto G 5G PlusLast updated on Mar 28, 2021, 12:41 am
-
Motorola has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its Moto G 5G Plus model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media controls in quick settings panel, an in-built screen recorder, a conversations section in the notifications area, and easy smart home controls.
It also introduces the February 2021 Android security patch.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The Android 11 update for the Moto G 5G Plus carries version number RPN31.Q4U-39-27-5 and has a download size of around 1.08GB. It is currently seeding in Brazil. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System >System update.
-
27 Mar 2021
Moto G 5G Plus features a Full-HD+ display
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Moto G 5G Plus sports a dual punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Surfing Blue and Mystic Lilac color options.
-
Information
It is equipped with dual selfie cameras
-
Moto G 5G Plus packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.
-
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 765 chipset
-
The Moto G 5G Plus is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.