Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 12:41 am

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its Moto G 5G Plus model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, media controls in quick settings panel, an in-built screen recorder, a conversations section in the notifications area, and easy smart home controls. It also introduces the February 2021 Android security patch. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Moto G 5G Plus carries version number RPN31.Q4U-39-27-5 and has a download size of around 1.08GB. It is currently seeding in Brazil. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System >System update.

27 Mar 2021 Moto G 5G Plus features a Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Moto G 5G Plus sports a dual punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Surfing Blue and Mystic Lilac color options.

Information It is equipped with dual selfie cameras

Moto G 5G Plus packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 765 chipset