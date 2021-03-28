Last updated on Mar 28, 2021, 12:30 am

Redmi is expected to announce the Note 10 5G model in China in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on TENAA, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, the Redmi Note 10 5G was unveiled globally earlier this month, featuring a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Dimensity 700 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It sports a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Redmi Note 10 5G has a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, and Aurora Green color options.

Information There is a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The China-specific variant will support 22.5W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. However, the China-specific model will support 22.5W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10 5G: Pricing and availability