Samsung has launched a new Galaxy XCover 5 in the European market. It is priced at £329 (roughly Rs. 33,300) and will go on sale starting March 12. As for the key highlights, the phone has an Exynos 850 chipset, two cameras in total, an IP68-rated build quality with MIL-STD-810H certification, and an HD+ display that works even when you are wearing gloves.

Design and display It has a small and easy-to-hold body

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, there is a single camera. The handset bears a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 147.1x71.6x9.2mm and offers an easy-to-hold body.

Information It packs a 5MP front camera

The Galaxy XCover 5 is equipped with a single 16MP (f/1.8) rear camera and a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing lens for selfies and video calls.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 draws power from an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and packs a 3,000mAh replaceable battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy XCover 5: Pricing and availability