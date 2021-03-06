LG's latest budget-friendly smartphone, the W41, will go on sale in India on March 9 at 12 pm via Amazon. The e-commerce giant has listed the handset at a starting price of Rs. 12,990. To recall, LG W41 was launched in India last month with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It features a punch-hole display

The LG W41 sports a punch-hole cut-out with a thick bottom bezel and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right side of the frame. The rear panel houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Magic Blue and Laser Blue colors.

Information It sports a 48MP primary camera

The LG W41 packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it offers an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The LG W41 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Q OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, and a Type-C port.

Information LG W41: Pricing and availability