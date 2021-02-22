LG has launched its latest W41 series of smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,490. The line-up includes W41, W41+ and W41 Pro models. The handsets share the same features and specifications, including quad rear cameras, a punch-hole display, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, they differ in terms of built-in RAM and storage capacity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The handsets have a dedicated Google Assistant button

The LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro have a punch-hole cut-out display with a prominent bottom bezel and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right side. The rear panel houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information The trio packs a 48MP main camera

The W41, W41+ and W41 Pro sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. Up front, they offer an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handsets are equipped with a Helio G35 chipset

The LG W41 series is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage (depending on the model). The handsets run on Android 10-based Q OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, VoLTE, and a Type-C port.

Information LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro: Pricing and availability