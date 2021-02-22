Realme is working to introduce the GT 5G handset on March 4. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has shared a couple of teasers, confirming the key features and specifications of the handset. As per the teasers, the Realme GT will come with a gradient-finished rear panel, a 64MP triple rear camera, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme GT 5G will boast of a 120Hz OLED display

Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tipped to be offered in leather and glass back variants.

Information It will offer a 32MP front camera

The Realme GT 5G will pack a triple rear camera system, comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will run on Android 11

Realme GT 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

