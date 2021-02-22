Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ laptop-cum-tablet, which was announced in January this year, is now up for grabs in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 83,999 and is available only for educational institutions and enterprises. Alongside the Surface Pro 7+, Microsoft has also introduced the Surface Hub 2S - an Intel Core i5-powered 85-inch touchscreen computer for business use. Here's our roundup.

Specs and features First, let's take a look at the Surface Hub 2S

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S features an 85-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) display with support for 20 simultaneous touch points. It has a dedicated 4K camera, 3-way stereo speakers, and is certified for Microsoft Teams. Behind the screen, there is an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and multiple ports. It costs a whopping Rs. 21.45 lakh.

Design and display Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers a QHD+ screen

Separately, the Surface Pro 7+ looks identical to the Surface Pro 7 with a magnesium chassis, prominent bezels, and a detachable keyboard. It houses a 12.3-inch QHD+ (2736x1824 pixels) PixelSense display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 267ppi. The device has 1.6W stereo speakers, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie shooter, and is offered in Black and Platinum colors.

Internals It runs on the latest 11th-generation processors

The Surface Pro 7+ boots Windows 10 and draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 chipsets, paired with Intel UHD/Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It comes with a host of connectivity options including a Type-C port, a Type-A port, a headphone jack, a micro-SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Pricing and availability