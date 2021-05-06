OPPO K9, with Snapdragon 768G chipset and 90Hz display, launched

As an addition to its K-series of smartphones, OPPO has launched a new K9 5G model in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

The device comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a 5G-ready Snapdragon 768G processor, and a dedicated liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.

The device offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate

OPPO K9 5G sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a 6th-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera module.

The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

It comes in 'Wings of Symphony' (gradient) and 'King of Spades' (black) colors.

It has a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO K9 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

OPPO K9 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO K9 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO K9 5G starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is available for pre-order via JD.com.