OPPO Smart TV K9 series, with quad-core MediaTek chipset, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 12:33 pm

OPPO has unveiled its K9 series of Smart TVs in three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800).

As for the highlights, the trio features a 60Hz LCD display, HDR10+ and HLG support, a quad-core MediaTek processor, and ColorOS TV 2.0 operating system.

Design and display

The TVs flaunt up to 4K displays

The OPPO Smart TV K9 series sports a slim body with narrow bezels and a metal frame.

The 43-inch model offers a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display, while the 55-inch and 65-inch versions have a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution.

The TVs have an LED-backlit LCD panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate, up to 300-nits of brightness, and HDR10+ as well as HLG support.

Information

They support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

OPPO Smart TV K9 series has two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a DTMB port. The 65-inch model features HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, while the other two have HDMI 2.0 ports. For wireless connectivity, the TVs support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

Features

The remote control comes with voice assistance feature

The OPPO Smart TV K9 series is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9652 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and up to 16GB of storage.

They boot ColorOS TV 2.0 and are equipped with a voice assistance-enabled remote control.

The 43-inch model has two 10W speakers, whereas the 55-inch and 65-inch variants pack two 15W speakers.

Pocket-pinch

OPPO Smart TV K9 series: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Smart TV K9 43-inch model is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,800), the 55-inch model costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the top-end 65-inch TV carries a price-tag of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 45,600).

They will go on sale in China starting May 11 at a discounted price for a limited time period.