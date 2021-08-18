Google Pixel 5a 5G debuts with a Snapdragon 765G chipset

Aug 18, 2021

Google Pixel 5a 5G launched at $449

Google has launched the Pixel 5a 5G smartphone. It is nearly identical to the Pixel 4a 5G model and carries a price-tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400). The handset gets an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, a 6.34-inch display, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, dual rear cameras, and a larger 4,680mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone bears a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The Google Pixel 5a 5G features a unibody aluminium design with an IP67 rating, a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device sports a 6.34-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It weighs 183g and is offered in a single 'Mostly Black' color option.

Information

There is an 8MP front camera

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It supports 18W fast-charging

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is backed by a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,680mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port. It also packs stereo speakers.

Information

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 5a 5G costs $449 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the solo 6GB/128GB model. It is currently up for pre-orders in the US and Japan and will be up for grabs starting August 26. It is unlikely to be launched in India.