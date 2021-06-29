Google Pixel 5a tipped to be launched in August

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a smartphone in August this year, according to Bloomberg. The report also claims that the handset will be made available only in Japan and the US, meaning it is unlikely to debut in the Indian market. The device is said to offer an OLED display, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, and boot Android 12. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ panel

The Google Pixel 5a is likely to sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, there will be a dual or triple camera system and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset may bear a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport an 8MP selfie camera

The Google Pixel 5a might be equipped with a dual or a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will offer support for 5G connectivity

The Google Pixel 5a will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on Android 12 and pack a 3,480mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Google Pixel 5a: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 5a is said to be launched in August this year and it will go on sale in the same month. The pricing details are a mystery as of now but we expect it to cost around $500 (roughly Rs. 35,000).