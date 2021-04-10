Just hours after tipster Jon Prosser had claimed that Google's Pixel 5a 5G has been canceled due to chip shortage, the tech giant has quashed the rumors, stating that the handset "will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan." According to Google, Pixel 5a 5G will be "announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced." Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will sport a Full-HD+ OLED screen

As per previously leaked renders, the Google Pixel 5a 5G will feature a plastic body with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and stereo speakers. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 156.2x73.2x8.8mm.

Information It will offer an 8MP selfie camera

The Google Pixel 5a 5G is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will run on Android 11

Google Pixel 5a 5G is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 765G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may boot Android 12 and pack a 3,480mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 5a 5G: Pricing and availability