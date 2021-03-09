-
Google Pixel 5a tipped to be launched on June 11Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 07:15 pm
-
Pixel 5a could be the first smartphone from Google's stable this year and it is likely to go official as early as June. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the budget-friendly handset will be announced on June 11.
As for the key highlights, it is likely to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, an OLED screen, dual rear cameras, and a 3,480mAh battery.
-
-
Design and display
A Full-HD+ display will be on offer
-
The Google Pixel 5a will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The device will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 156.2x73.2x8.8mm.
-
Information
There will be an 8MP front camera
-
The Google Pixel 5a is tipped to offer a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood, it will boot Android 11
-
Google Pixel 5a will likely be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 3,480mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Google Pixel 5a: Pricing and availability
-
Google will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Pixel 5a at the time of launch, which is said to happen on June 11. However, considering the specifications and features, the device should cost around Rs. 32,000.