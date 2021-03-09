Pixel 5a could be the first smartphone from Google's stable this year and it is likely to go official as early as June. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the budget-friendly handset will be announced on June 11. As for the key highlights, it is likely to come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, an OLED screen, dual rear cameras, and a 3,480mAh battery.

Design and display A Full-HD+ display will be on offer

The Google Pixel 5a will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure at 156.2x73.2x8.8mm.

Information There will be an 8MP front camera

The Google Pixel 5a is tipped to offer a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it will boot Android 11

Google Pixel 5a will likely be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 3,480mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 5a: Pricing and availability