The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidelines for those people who have been "fully vaccinated" against the novel coronavirus. The CDC said that such individuals should keep taking precautions in public spaces, which means wearing face masks, maintaining a distance of at least six feet, avoiding crowds, among others. Here are more details on this.

Context What does it mean to be fully vaccinated?

Most coronavirus vaccines currently in use are administered in two doses given a few weeks apart. A second dose is necessary to build stronger and longer immune response. A person is considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after the second dose has been given. Even in the case of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, a person is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks.

Details What are the guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated?

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a face mask. In fact, vaccinated people can also gather indoors with individuals who have not been vaccinated even from other households without masks, unless any of the people from those households are at an increased risk of developing severe form of COVID-19.

Further, if a fully vaccinated person has been around someone who might be infected with COVID-19, they do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they show symptoms. However, in case such a person lives in a group setting such as a correctional or detention facility, they should stay away from others for 14 days and must also get tested.

Note Things to keep in mind about vaccines and COVID-19

It is not known yet if most vaccines are effective against the new variants of the coronavirus that have been emerging since last year. Further, it is also not known as to for how long the immunity from COVID-19 vaccines lasts. Hence, it is not confirmed if people will have to be vaccinated every year or every few years.

Note Follow precautions in public spaces even if fully vaccinated