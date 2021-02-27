Last updated on

Feb 27, 2021, 12:12 am

India on Friday reported more than 16,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.07 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 110 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,994. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,10,63,491 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,825 deaths

Till Friday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,10,63,491 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,825 deaths, 1,55,986 active cases, and 1,07,50,680 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,10,79,632 cases and 1,56,994 deaths till Friday night. Over 10.76 million have recovered. 1,37,56,940 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Friday and a total of 2,84,297 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Maharashtra: 21,38,154 total cases, 52,041 deaths, 20,17,303 recoveries. Kerala: 10,52,357 total cases, 4,164 deaths, 9,96,514 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,50,207 total cases, 12,320 deaths, 9,32,367 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,681 total cases, 7,169 deaths, 8,81,877 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,43,209 total cases, 12,396 deaths, 8,26,504 recoveries. Delhi: 6,38,849 total cases, 10,906 deaths, 6,26,712 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,350 total cases, 8,725 deaths, 5,92,441 recoveries.

Key updates 8.3K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 3.6K fresh infections

8,333 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.7% with 85,932 tests. Friday marked the third consecutive day with over 8,000 fresh infections after over four months. Kerala reported 3,671 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.4% with 67,812 tests. Madhya Pradesh reported 332 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,61,013, including 3,862 deaths and 2,54,633 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 256 more cases; 628 fresh infections in Punjab