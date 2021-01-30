Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 30, 2021, 01:36 am

India on Friday reported more than 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.73 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 130 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,54,204. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,07,20,048 COVID-19 cases, 1,54,010 deaths

Till Friday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,07,20,048 COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,010 deaths, 1,71,686 active cases, and 1,03,94,352 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,33,917 cases and 1,54,204 deaths till Friday night. Over 10.4 million have recovered. 165 people have tested positive for the UK strain in India, government data showed. Meanwhile, 33,68,734 people have been vaccinated in India.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Maharashtra: 20,21,184 total cases, 51,000 deaths, 19,25,800 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,38,401 total cases, 12,211 deaths, 9,20,110 recoveries. Kerala: 9,17,630 total cases, 3,704 deaths, 8,41,444 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,87,591 total cases, 7,152 deaths, 8,79,131 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,37,327 total cases, 12,345 deaths, 8,20,381 recoveries. Delhi: 6,34,773 total cases, 10,841 deaths, 6,22,381 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,99,837 total cases, 8,646 deaths, 5,85,273 recoveries.

Key updates 6.2K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.7K fresh infections

Kerala reported 6,268 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.6% with 58,815 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,771 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.2% with 66,136 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 370. The tally has climbed to 3,04,689, including 3,689 deaths and 2,96,642 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 249 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.69 lakh