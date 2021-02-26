Domestic flight operators are allowed to offer concessions on ticket fares to passengers traveling without baggage, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said in a circular. This will allow flight operators to provide cheaper tickets to those traveling without check-in baggage or any baggage at all. The DGCA acknowledged that some services offered by airlines may not be required by passengers.

Details Passengers may declare baggage weight while booking flights

Currently, passengers are allowed seven kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Additional weight is chargeable. However, airlines are now allowed to offer flights at discounted rates if the passengers carry no baggage or only cabin baggage within the permissible limit. Passengers may declare the weight of the baggage they will carry at the time of booking to avail the discount.

Quote Here's what the DGCA said:

"As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as 'zero baggage/no check-in baggage fares.' This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check-in at the airline counter."

Information DGCA allows unbundling of preferential seating, meal-snack-drink charges, etc.

Separately, the DGCA also allowed the unbundling of other services such as preferential seating, meal-snack-drink charges, airline lounges, sports equipment charges, and musical instrument charges, etc. The rates for these unbundled services will be decided by the airlines.

Quote 'Unbundled services can be charged separately on opt-in basis'