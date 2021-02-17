The ruling Congress party has won seven of the eight municipal corporations in Punjab three days after the state went to polls on Sunday, February 14. The party registered victory in Abohar, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Moga and Batla, NDTV reports. The results for Mohali will be declared tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has performed poorly.

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the fray

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the race for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils in the northern state. Over 70 percent voting was recorded in the elections held across Punjab on Sunday.

Details Polls fought rigorously between Congress, BJP, SAD, and AAP

The election outcome is significant as it comes amid the massive farmers' protest and also during the last year of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. For the ruling party, the polls were being seen as a battle of prestige. To note, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) faced the challenge of contesting independently after two decades of alliance.

Details Re-polling in SAS Nagar today, results tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at two polling booths of SAS Nagar municipal corporation after receiving reports of irregularities during the voting on Sunday. This was in addition to the three polling booths of municipal councils of Patran and Samana in Patiala, where re-polling was held on Tuesday over reports of voting machines being damaged.

Bathinda A Congress mayor in Bathinda after 53 years

Interestingly, the Congress party is all set to have its mayor in Bathinda after 53 long years. Celebrating this feat, Congress MLA and the state finance minister, Manpreet Singh Badal tweeted, "History has been made today!" "Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day," he added.

Do you know? Punjab Assembly elections due to be held next year