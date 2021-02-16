Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was on Tuesday evening removed from her post, according to a press communique by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge as Puducherry L-G. The announcement comes after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy urged the Centre to recall Bedi, claiming she was "autocratic" and interfering with the administration. Here are more details.

Statement You can read the President's Press Secretary's statement here

"President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made."

Context Last week, Puducherry CM urged President to recall Bedi

The ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) had on February 10 submitted a memorandum to President Kovind asking him to recall Bedi. Last month, the SDA had staged a four-day agitation in Puducherry starting January 8. It had also staged a day-long hunger strike on February 5. Incidentally, on Tuesday, Narayanasamy's government lost its majority in the UT Assembly.

Details Narayanasamy government in Puducherry now in minority

The Indian National Congress-led government in Puducherry is now in minority with the resignation of lawmaker A John Kumar on Tuesday. Kumar resigned from his post citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government." Kumar's resignation comes just a day after Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had resigned as an MLA. He had previously resigned from his ministerial post.

Information 2 Congress lawmakers joined BJP last month

In January, Congress lawmakers A Namassivayam and E Theepaindan had also resigned and joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Another Congress lawmaker, N Dhanavelu, was disqualified in July for anti-party activities.

Assembly Party's strength in Assembly slips to 10

The Congress had won the 2016 Puducherry election, bagging 15 seats in the 30-seat Assembly. It also had the support of three Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam lawmakers and independent legislator N Ramachandran. The party's strength in the Assembly has now dropped to 10. Meanwhile, the Opposition All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and BJP have seven, four, and three seats respectively.

Gandhi’s visit Gandhi to visit Puducherry tomorrow ahead of polls this summer

Gandhi, the former Congress party chief, is set to visit Puducherry on Wednesday to kick-start the party's poll campaign. Gandhi is scheduled to address fishermen in Solai Nagar in the Muthialpet Assembly constituency and later interact with students of the Bharathidasan Government College for women. The UT is set to go to poll in April-May later this year.

Information Congress to contest upcoming polls as part of ruling-SDA