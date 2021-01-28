British automaker Triumph has launched its 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorbike in India. It is positioned above the Street Triple RS in the company's line-up here. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with a host of new electronic features. It is powered by a 1,160cc, triple-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS sits on a lightweight cast-aluminium frame. It has a carbon fiber front mudguard, color-coded belly pan, rear seat cowl, and twin headlights with embedded LED DRLs. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console with integrated GoPro controls and support for My Triumph Connectivity System. It rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS draws power from an all-new 1,160cc triple-cylinder engine that generates 178hp of power at 10,750rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, front-wheel lift control, and traction control. It also offers five riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by Ohlins NIX30 inverted front forks and Ohlins TTX36 twin-tube mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?