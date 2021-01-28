-
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched at Rs. 16.95 lakhLast updated on Jan 28, 2021, 01:51 pm
-
British automaker Triumph has launched its 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorbike in India. It is positioned above the Street Triple RS in the company's line-up here.
As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with a host of new electronic features. It is powered by a 1,160cc, triple-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS: At a glance
-
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS sits on a lightweight cast-aluminium frame. It has a carbon fiber front mudguard, color-coded belly pan, rear seat cowl, and twin headlights with embedded LED DRLs.
The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console with integrated GoPro controls and support for My Triumph Connectivity System. It rides on alloy wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS draws power from an all-new 1,160cc triple-cylinder engine that generates 178hp of power at 10,750rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, front-wheel lift control, and traction control. It also offers five riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by Ohlins NIX30 inverted front forks and Ohlins TTX36 twin-tube mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom). In the coming months, the company is also expected to introduce some other models including the Tiger 850 Sport and Trident 660.