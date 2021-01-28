Italian automaker Benelli will launch the 2021 version of its TRK 502 adventure motorcycle in India tomorrow i.e. January 29. As for the highlights, the bike will come with certain cosmetic updates and a host of new features. It shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Benelli TRK 502: At a glance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 will have an off-road friendly look and shall feature knuckle guards, black-finished handlebars, mirrors with a faux carbon finish, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. The motorcycle will house a semi-digital instrument cluster with backlit switchgear, a halogen headlight, and an LED taillamp. It shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Benelli TRK 502 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 50mm USD forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?