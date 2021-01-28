Japanese automaker Kawasaki has revealed the 2022 iteration of its iconic KLR650 dual-sport motorbike. It is available in four versions and carries a starting price-tag of $6,699 (roughly Rs. 4.88 lakh). As for the highlights, the two-wheeler offers improved ergonomics, a host of new features, and a reworked 652cc, liquid-cooled engine with fuel injection. Here's our roundup.

Design 2022 Kawasaki KLR650: At a glance

The 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a raised windscreen, an LCD instrument cluster, and LED headlights. It rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. The Adventure model offers 21-liter panniers, engine guards, two power sockets, and LED auxiliary lights. Meanwhile, the Traveler variant offers two power sockets and a 42-liter top case.

Information Power and performance

The 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 draws power from a 652cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 53Nm of peak torque. However, the power figures are unknown as of now. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Kawasaki KLR650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS as optional for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the bike are handled by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?