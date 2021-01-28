Last updated on Jan 28, 2021, 11:34 am

Inspired by the D-TYPE's maiden victory at the 12 Hours of Reims in 1954, Jaguar UK has unveiled its limited-run F-TYPE Reims Edition model. It is available in either P300 or P450 RWD Coupé configurations and is limited to just 150 units. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a 'French Racing Blue' paintwork and gets many cosmetic updates inside-out. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition: At a glance

The Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, and a 'French Racing Blue' paintwork. It also gets gloss black side vents, grille surround, and 'Jaguar' lettering as well as logo courtesy of an 'exterior black pack' fitted as standard. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, and 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition in P300 guise uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that makes 296hp/400Nm. The P450 variant offers a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 mill that generates 444hp/550Nm. Transmission duties on both the trims are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Jaguar F-TYPE Reims Edition has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with Ebony interiors. It also gets an 'interior black pack' that offers a gloss black finish on the instrument cluster, door switches, and handles. A fixed panoramic roof, dual-zone climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen, a touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, and multiple airbags are also being offered.

Pocket-pinch What about the pricing?