South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the performance-oriented N Line variant of its Tucson SUV. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with several changes. It features an electronically controlled suspension (ECS) setup and is offered with a choice of multiple petrol as well as diesel powertrains. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Hyundai Tucson N Line: At a glance

Hyundai Tucson N Line has an aggressive look, featuring a grille with 'parametric jewel pattern,' a wide air dam, and Shadow Gray paintwork. The SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 19-inch alloy wheels. An aerodynamic spoiler garnished with fins, a red reflector band, a diffuser, wrap-around LED lights, and twin tip muffler exhausts are present on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Hyundai Tucson N Line has a 5-seater cabin with N-branded seats covered in black suede, a dedicated N steering wheel, a black headliner, along with metal pedals, footrest, and side sills. The SUV also houses a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available for passengers' safety.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Tucson N Line comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 150hp or 180hp of power, depending on the trim. A 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel mill that makes 136hp, a hybrid 1.6-liter petrol powertrain that generates 230hp, and a stronger 1.6-liter plug-in petrol-hybrid that churns out 265hp, are also on offer.

Information What about the pricing?