2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line SUV unveiled: Details hereLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 06:57 pm
South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the performance-oriented N Line variant of its Tucson SUV.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with several changes.
It features an electronically controlled suspension (ECS) setup and is offered with a choice of multiple petrol as well as diesel powertrains.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Hyundai Tucson N Line: At a glance
Hyundai Tucson N Line has an aggressive look, featuring a grille with 'parametric jewel pattern,' a wide air dam, and Shadow Gray paintwork.
The SUV is flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 19-inch alloy wheels.
An aerodynamic spoiler garnished with fins, a red reflector band, a diffuser, wrap-around LED lights, and twin tip muffler exhausts are present on the rear.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Hyundai Tucson N Line has a 5-seater cabin with N-branded seats covered in black suede, a dedicated N steering wheel, a black headliner, along with metal pedals, footrest, and side sills.
The SUV also houses a large touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available for passengers' safety.
Engine
Power and performance
The Hyundai Tucson N Line comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 150hp or 180hp of power, depending on the trim.
A 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel mill that makes 136hp, a hybrid 1.6-liter petrol powertrain that generates 230hp, and a stronger 1.6-liter plug-in petrol-hybrid that churns out 265hp, are also on offer.
Information
What about the pricing?
Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai Tucson N Line are yet to be revealed. However, if it comes to India, it should carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 22.5 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).