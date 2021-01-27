Austrian automaker KTM has revealed the 2021 version of its 1290 Super Adventure S motorbike. As for the highlights, the adventure motorcycle has a refreshed design, better ergonomics, and comes with new features such as adaptive cruise control and cornering ABS. It draws power from a 1,301cc V-twin engine that comes linked to a 6-speed PANKL gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S: At a glance

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S sports an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with extensions, new switchgear, a stepped-up seat, a waterproof phone storage compartment, a USB charging port, and a raised windscreen. The bike gets a redesigned LED headlight and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It also packs a 7.0-inch TFT console with a refreshed interface and smartphone connectivity.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S runs on a 1,301cc V-twin engine that comes mated to a 6-speed PANKL gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 160hp and a peak torque of 138Nm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with adaptive cruise control, cornering ABS, Hill Hold control, traction control, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle are taken care of by a WP-sourced setup featuring 'Apex Semi-Active Technology.'

Information What about the pricing?