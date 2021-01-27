German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed its limited-run 2022 M5 CS performance sedan. Touted as the most powerful M car, it has an eye-catching look and a luxurious cabin with many features. It draws power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2022 BMW M5 CS: At a glance

The 2022 BMW M5 CS has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and sharp body lines. Sleek headlights with yellow-colored L-shaped beams reflect the sedan's racing nature. The air vents, front splitter, rear spoiler, mirror caps, as well as the rear diffuser are made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). The grille surround, badges, and 20-inch alloy wheels are finished in a 'Gold Bronze' trim.

Information Power and performance

The 2022 M5 CS draws power from a 636hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that comes linked to an 8-speed gearbox and a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 306km/h.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2022 BMW M5 CS has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, featuring CS branding on the door sills and dashboard. The M Carbon seats are covered in black and red trim with contrast stitching and an outline of the Nurburgring Nordschleife loop. It also houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, parking cameras, and multiple airbags.

Information What about the pricing?