-
BMW's most powerful 'M' car unveiled with a 636hp powertrainLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 05:31 pm
-
German automaker BMW Motorrad has revealed its limited-run 2022 M5 CS performance sedan.
Touted as the most powerful M car, it has an eye-catching look and a luxurious cabin with many features. It draws power from a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
2022 BMW M5 CS: At a glance
-
The 2022 BMW M5 CS has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and sharp body lines. Sleek headlights with yellow-colored L-shaped beams reflect the sedan's racing nature.
The air vents, front splitter, rear spoiler, mirror caps, as well as the rear diffuser are made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP).
The grille surround, badges, and 20-inch alloy wheels are finished in a 'Gold Bronze' trim.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The 2022 M5 CS draws power from a 636hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that comes linked to an 8-speed gearbox and a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel-drive system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 306km/h.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The 2022 BMW M5 CS has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, featuring CS branding on the door sills and dashboard. The M Carbon seats are covered in black and red trim with contrast stitching and an outline of the Nurburgring Nordschleife loop.
It also houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, parking cameras, and multiple airbags.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In Europe, the 2022 BMW M5 CS carries a starting price-tag of €1,99,900 (approximately Rs. 1.76 crore) and will be up for grabs in Spring. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.