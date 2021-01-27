-
Over 50,000 units of Tata Altroz sold in a yearLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 04:30 pm
In a proud moment for Tata Motors, over 50,000 units of the Altroz hatchback have been sold in India ever since its launch on January 22, 2020.
It clocked an average monthly sale of nearly 4,000 units, with the petrol-guzzling variant accounting for over 90% of the total sales.
The recently-launched Altroz iTurbo model is also expected to accelerate sales by up to 10%.
Exteriors
Tata Altroz: At a glance
The Tata Altroz sports a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, swept-back projector headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around taillights.
On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,501mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.
Information
Power and performance
The Tata Altroz is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices- an 86hp, 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol; a 90hp, 1.5-liter diesel; and a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol. Meanwhile, transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The Tata Altroz has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped power steering wheel.
It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
To ensure the safety of the passengers, there are two airbags, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow Me Home' headlights.
Information
What about the pricing?
In India, the Tata Altroz hatchback starts at Rs. 5.69 lakh for the XE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 9.45 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ (diesel) variant (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).