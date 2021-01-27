In a proud moment for Tata Motors, over 50,000 units of the Altroz hatchback have been sold in India ever since its launch on January 22, 2020.

It clocked an average monthly sale of nearly 4,000 units, with the petrol-guzzling variant accounting for over 90% of the total sales.

The recently-launched Altroz iTurbo model is also expected to accelerate sales by up to 10%.