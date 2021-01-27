-
Hyundai Kona N SUV, with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, teasedLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 02:38 pm
-
South Korean automaker Hyundai has teased the next member of its high-performance N range, the Kona N SUV.
The upcoming four-wheeler will share its hardware with the i30 N and shall draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox of N specification.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Take a look at the teaser
-
Coming in hot, it's the KONA N. Yes, it's N. Coming to the U.S. later this year.— Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) January 15, 2021
Preproduction model shown. pic.twitter.com/yzjljPy9Ah
-
Exteriors
Hyundai Kona N: At a glance
-
The Hyundai Kona N will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide N mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlights.
On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
A window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around taillights will grace the rear section of the car.
-
Information
Power and performance
-
The Hyundai Kona N will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that should generate around 300hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
The Hyundai Kona N should have a spacious cabin with N Light seats, auto climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.
It should house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for navigation and Blue Link connected car technology.
For safety, there will be multiple airbags, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA).
-
Information
What about the availability?
-
The Hyundai Kona N will go on sale in Europe soon and will make its way to the US later this year. However, no details pertaining to its pricing are currently available.