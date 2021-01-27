South Korean automaker Hyundai has teased the next member of its high-performance N range, the Kona N SUV. The upcoming four-wheeler will share its hardware with the i30 N and shall draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox of N specification. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

Coming in hot, it's the KONA N. Yes, it's N. Coming to the U.S. later this year.



Preproduction model shown. pic.twitter.com/yzjljPy9Ah — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) January 15, 2021

Exteriors Hyundai Kona N: At a glance

The Hyundai Kona N will have a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a wide N mesh grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around taillights will grace the rear section of the car.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Kona N will draw power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that should generate around 300hp of power and 400Nm of torque. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Kona N should have a spacious cabin with N Light seats, auto climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for navigation and Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, there will be multiple airbags, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

Information What about the availability?