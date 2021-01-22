Bajaj Auto has clocked a 23% increase in net profit (Rs. 1,556 crore) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. In comparison, the company had reported a net profit of Rs. 1,262 crore between October 2019 to December 2019. In Q3 2020-21, record quarterly results were seen, with turnover exceeding Rs. 9,000 crore for the first time in history. Here are more details.

Sales figures Recorded domestic sales up by 8%

During the aforementioned quarter, Bajaj sold 5,85,469 two-wheelers in India, reporting an 8% increase over 5,42,978 units sold in the same period a year back. The company also recorded its highest ever two-wheeler exports in the quarter, with the figures standing at 6,08,398 units - a 26% growth over the 4,84,183 two-wheelers exported in the same period in 2019.

Record sales Pulsar range sold over 4.2 lakh units

Bajaj's Pulsar range sold over 4,20,000 units, recording its highest ever volumes. The Boxer brand also recorded its highest ever sales in international markets, with over 3,80,000 units dispatched. In India, the company's overall share in the motorbike market stood at 18.6% in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21. In the second quarter, its market share was 17.5%.

Steady demand Pulsar, Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna bikes emerged as bestsellers

Pulsar, Dominar, KTM, and Husqvarna bikes continue to be the bestsellers for Bajaj Auto. The Pulsar 125 sold over 1,64,000 units between October to December 2020, recording a 32% growth in comparison to the second quarter. In the third quarter of 2020-21, the market share of the Pulsar 125 stood at 22.8%.

Information Bajaj is expected to launch several new bikes in 2021