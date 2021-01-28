Last updated on

Last updated on Jan 28, 2021, 03:02 am

India on Wednesday reported over 11,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 10.7 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.9%. Meanwhile, at least 130 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,53,905. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,06,89,527 COVID-19 cases, 1,53,724 deaths

Till Wednesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,06,89,527 COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,724 deaths, 1,76,498 active cases, and 1,03,59,305 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,02,007 cases and 1,53,905 deaths till Wednesday night. Over 10.37 million have recovered. 23,28,779 people have been vaccinated in India. Among them, 16 hospitalizations and nine deaths were reported, however, no causal link was found.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 20,15,524 total cases, 50,894 deaths, 19,20,006 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,37,383 total cases, 12,207 deaths, 9,18,859 recoveries. Kerala: 9,05,591 total cases, 3,663 deaths, 8,29,452 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,87,349 total cases, 7,152 deaths, 8,78,828 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,36,315 total cases, 12,333 deaths, 8,19,306 recoveries. Delhi: 6,34,325 total cases, 10,829 deaths, 6,21,995 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,99,376 total cases, 8,636 deaths, 5,84,372 recoveries.

Key updates 5.6K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 2.1K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,659 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 11% with 51,130 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 2,171 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.2% with 51,867 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 439. The tally has climbed to 2,97,868, including 3,647 deaths and 2,89,708 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 96 more cases; Bengal's tally reaches 5.68 lakh