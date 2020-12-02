The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted that the cyclonic storm Burevi is likely to cross Tamil Nadu early on Friday (December 4). On Wednesday morning, the storm lay centered about 420 kilometers east-southeast of Pamban, the IMD stated. Cyclone Burevi will cross through southern Tamil Nadu merely a week after Cyclone Nivar ravaged the Northern parts of the state.

Cyclone Cyclone moving west-northwestwards

According to the IMD's Wednesday bulletin, at 8:30 am, the cyclone was centered at 8.6°N, 83.0°E, which corresponds to about 200 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 420 km east-southeast of Pamban, and 600 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India). Burevi moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours, the bulletin had said.

Information Burevi to cross TN coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban Friday

The IMD said the cyclonic storm is likely to cross the Sri Lankan coast around December 2 evening/night. It will then likely emerge into the Gulf of Mannar on December 3 and will cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban the next day.

Weather IMD issues rain alert for TN, Kerala, Puducherry

The IMD has warned that heavy-very rainfall is likely over south TN on Wednesday and Thursday and over south Kerala on Thursday. Isolated heavy-very heavy rainfall is likely over south TN on Friday and south Kerala on Wednesday and Friday. Heavy-very heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over north TN, Puducherry, Mahe, and Karaikal, along with north Kerala on Thursday.

Cyclone Nivar Last week, 'very severe' Cyclone Nivar had devastated TN, Puducherry