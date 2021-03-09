-
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72's prices leaked
Samsung is likely to launch its Galaxy A52 and A72 models in India on March 17.
In the latest development, the handsets have been spotted on an Indonesian e-commerce site by tipster Alvin, revealing their prices and specifications.
The A52 is listed at a starting price of IDR 4,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,500) and the A72 at IDR 5,999,000 (around Rs. 30,500).
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The handsets will sport Super AMOLED panels
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera unit.
The handsets will bear a 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
They will be offered in Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colors.
Cameras
The duo will pack a 32MP selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera.
The A72 will offer a similar module but with an 8MP telephoto lens replacing the depth sensor. It will support 30x Space Zoom and 3x optical zoom.
Up front, the duo will sport a 32MP camera.
Internals
They will be fueled by a Snapdragon 720G processor
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the former will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the Galaxy A72 will house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
The handsets will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1.
Pocket-pinch
Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72: Pricing and availability
In Indonesia, the Galaxy A52 is priced at IDR 4,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and IDR 5,399,000 (around Rs. 27,500) for the 8GB/256GB variant.
The Galaxy A72 is listed at IDR 5,999,000 (around Rs. 30,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant and IDR 6,399,000 (approximately Rs. 32,500) for the 8GB/256GB storage model.
In India, they are likely to carry similar price-tags.