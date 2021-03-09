Samsung is likely to launch its Galaxy A52 and A72 models in India on March 17. In the latest development, the handsets have been spotted on an Indonesian e-commerce site by tipster Alvin, revealing their prices and specifications. The A52 is listed at a starting price of IDR 4,999,000 (roughly Rs. 25,500) and the A72 at IDR 5,999,000 (around Rs. 30,500). Here's our roundup.

Design and display The handsets will sport Super AMOLED panels

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will sport a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera unit. The handsets will bear a 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. They will be offered in Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colors.

Cameras The duo will pack a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. The A72 will offer a similar module but with an 8MP telephoto lens replacing the depth sensor. It will support 30x Space Zoom and 3x optical zoom. Up front, the duo will sport a 32MP camera.

Internals They will be fueled by a Snapdragon 720G processor

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the former will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the Galaxy A72 will house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The handsets will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72: Pricing and availability