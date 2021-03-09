Samsung is working to launch a new Galaxy A82 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset (with model number SM-A826S) has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG platform (via Abhishek Yadav). Earlier, the Galaxy A82 was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 855/855+ chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display A Super AMOLED display is expected

At present, it is unclear whether the Galaxy A82 will feature a notch-less design as its predecessor - the Galaxy A80 - or opt for an in-trend punch-hole setup. It will likely bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information There will be a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A82 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP shooter. On the front, it may offer a 48MP and a 10MP dual-lens setup.

Internals The handset is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A82 will draw power from a Snapdragon 855/Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

