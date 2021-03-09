-
Samsung Galaxy A82 gets certified by Bluetooth SIG, launch imminent
Samsung is working to launch a new Galaxy A82 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the handset (with model number SM-A826S) has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG platform (via Abhishek Yadav).
Earlier, the Galaxy A82 was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 855/855+ chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
A Super AMOLED display is expected
At present, it is unclear whether the Galaxy A82 will feature a notch-less design as its predecessor - the Galaxy A80 - or opt for an in-trend punch-hole setup.
It will likely bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Information
There will be a 64MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy A82 is tipped to sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP shooter. On the front, it may offer a 48MP and a 10MP dual-lens setup.
Internals
The handset is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A82 will draw power from a Snapdragon 855/Snapdragon 855+ processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Samsung Galaxy A82: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A82 will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it should cost around Rs. 30,000.