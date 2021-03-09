Expanding its portfolio of gaming laptops, Dell has introduced the G15 model in China at a starting price of CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 63,000). It has an industrial design with a new "low-VOC waterborne paint" that is touted to be durable as well as environmental-friendly. The new G15 comes with up to NVIDIA RTX 3000-series graphics and up to 360Hz screen refresh rate.

The Dell G15 features a thick body with prominent bezels, ventilation grills on the sides and back, 'G' badging at some places, and a backlit keyboard. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) screen with a 120Hz, 165Hz, and 360Hz refresh rate, depending on the variant. It is available in Black, Dark Gold, Green, and Gray color options.

The Dell G15 laptop offers a host of I/O ports, including an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB Type- A 2.0 ports, and an audio jack. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

We do not have the full hardware details of the Dell G15 as of now but the base model draws power from the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Depending on the configuration, buyers can fit it with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series of GPUs that boasts of "up to 115W of TDP."

