Nubia will unveil the Red Magic 6 gaming smartphone on March 4. In the latest development, the company's president Ni Fei has revealed that the handset will feature a 'RAM Boost' technology that will virtually expand the onboard memory for handling memory intensive tasks. On the upcoming Red Magic 6, it will allow the 12GB RAM to be used "just like 18GB of memory."

Explained Understanding Nubia's 'RAM Boost' technology

Red Magic 6 will use fast storage read and write technology and a dedicated performance engine to intelligently manage CPU, GPU, and memory tasks. With smart hardware optimization, you will get shorted cold starts of games, reduced load time, and smoother gameplay experience. Hence, even with 12GB of RAM, the phone will be able to perform tasks equivalent to an 18GB RAM module.

Design and display Nubia Red Magic 6 will feature a 165Hz OLED screen

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will come with a conventional rectangular screen and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will pack a 64MP primary camera

Nubia Red Magic 6 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it will offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Nubia Red Magic 6 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability