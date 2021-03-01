Nubia's latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, is all set to be launched on March 4. In the run-up to the launch event, a company executive has revealed that the phone will offer support for up to 500Hz touch sampling rate for a single finger and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate for multiple fingers. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will offer a 165Hz AMOLED screen

The Red Magic 6 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Red Magic 6 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it will pack an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will support 120W fast-charging

The Red Magic 6 will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability