-
Red Magic 6 will support 500Hz touch sampling rateLast updated on Mar 01, 2021, 06:49 pm
-
Nubia's latest gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 6, is all set to be launched on March 4.
In the run-up to the launch event, a company executive has revealed that the phone will offer support for up to 500Hz touch sampling rate for a single finger and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate for multiple fingers.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It will offer a 165Hz AMOLED screen
-
The Red Magic 6 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit.
The handset will bear a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate.
-
Information
It will sport a 64MP main camera
-
The Red Magic 6 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it will pack an 8MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
The handset will support 120W fast-charging
-
The Red Magic 6 will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability
-
Nubia will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Red Magic 6 at the time of launch on March 4. However, looking at the specifications, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 50,000.