OPPO K9 Pro appears on TENAA; key specifications revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 12:42 am

OPPO PEYMOO smartphone appears on TENAA certification site

OPPO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with model number PEYM00. It is speculated to be the K9 Pro. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on the TENAA certification site, revealing its design and key specifications. According to the listing, the K9 Pro will come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have an AMOLED display

The OPPO K9 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will have a full-width camera island with "09-K Pro" branding on the right side. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and will be offered in Silver, Black, and Blue colors.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The OPPO K9 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot Android 11 OS

The OPPO K9 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with ColorOS custom UI on top and pack a 4,400mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO K9 Pro will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, the vanilla OPPO K9 5G starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900) in China.