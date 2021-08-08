Ahead of launch, Mi MIX 4 garners over 230,000 bookings

Xiaomi's flagship Mi MIX 4, set to launch in China on August 10, is receiving a lot of interest. The upcoming handset has garnered over 230,000 bookings across JD.com, Mi Mall, and Tmall stores. As per the leaks and reports, the MIX 4 will feature an in-display selfie camera, a Snapdragon 888+ processor, triple rear cameras, and 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 120Hz display is expected

The Mi MIX 4 is said to feature an IP68-rated build quality and an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will get a triple camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a pixel density of 395ppi.

Information

The phone will offer a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 will likely get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, a 32MP in-display camera is rumored.

Internals

It might house a 4,500mAh battery

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing

The Mi MIX 4 is tipped to start at around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 69,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of its launch on August 10.