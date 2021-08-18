ZTE Axon 30 to cost $499 in the global markets
Chinese tech giant ZTE has revealed that the Axon 30 smartphone will go on sale in the global markets on September 9. It will be priced starting at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) in the US. To recall, the handset was announced in China last month with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, an in-display selfie camera, and 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.
It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display
The ZTE Axon 30 features a glass-plastic body with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge screen and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a rectangular quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor as well as selfie camera. It is available in Black and Aqua color options.
The phone offers a 64MP primary shooter
The ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) in-screen snapper.
It gets a 4,200mAh battery
The ZTE Axon 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
ZTE Axon 30: Pricing and availability
The ZTE Axon 30 will be up for grabs in the international markets starting September 9 with a price-tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and $600 (around Rs. 44,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant.