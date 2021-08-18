ZTE Axon 30 to cost $499 in the global markets

ZTE Axon 30's global launch set for September 9

Chinese tech giant ZTE has revealed that the Axon 30 smartphone will go on sale in the global markets on September 9. It will be priced starting at $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) in the US. To recall, the handset was announced in China last month with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, an in-display selfie camera, and 55W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

ZTE Axon 30 is 7.8mm thick and weighs 189 grams

The ZTE Axon 30 features a glass-plastic body with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge screen and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a rectangular quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor as well as selfie camera. It is available in Black and Aqua color options.

Information

The phone offers a 64MP primary shooter

The ZTE Axon 30 is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) in-screen snapper.

Internals

It gets a 4,200mAh battery

The ZTE Axon 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and houses a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Axon 30: Pricing and availability

The ZTE Axon 30 will be up for grabs in the international markets starting September 9 with a price-tag of $499 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and $600 (around Rs. 44,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant.