-
ZTE teases Axon 30 Ultra's 'Super Moon Ultra' astrophotography featureLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 07:58 pm
-
ZTE will unveil its Axon 30 Ultra smartphone in China on April 15, alongside the vanilla Axon 30 and 30 Pro.
Now, the company has teased the Ultra model's astrophotography feature, named 'Super Moon Ultra'. The mode shall synchronize the device's multi-camera setup and an algorithm to produce an image of the moon as seen by the human eye.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
It will boast of a 120Hz QHD+ display
-
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup.
The handset is tipped to bear a 6.92-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit color support.
Previous reports had claimed that it may sport an in-display selfie camera.
-
Information
It will offer a 44MP selfie camera
-
The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will house a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, a 64MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, there will be a 44MP front-facing camera.
-
Internals
It may draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
-
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is expected to be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It might run on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W or 65W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will be announced at the launch event. However, it is tipped to be priced at $1,200 (around Rs. 90,000) for the solo 12GB/256GB model.