ZTE will unveil its Axon 30 Ultra smartphone in China on April 15, alongside the vanilla Axon 30 and 30 Pro. Now, the company has teased the Ultra model's astrophotography feature, named 'Super Moon Ultra'. The mode shall synchronize the device's multi-camera setup and an algorithm to produce an image of the moon as seen by the human eye. Here are more details.

Design and display It will boast of a 120Hz QHD+ display

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will feature a center-aligned punch-hole display, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.92-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit color support. Previous reports had claimed that it may sport an in-display selfie camera.

Information It will offer a 44MP selfie camera

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will house a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, a 64MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, there will be a 44MP front-facing camera.

Internals It may draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is expected to be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It might run on Android 11-based MyOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W or 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information ZTE Axon 30 Ultra: Pricing and availability