As the latest addition to its Y20 series of smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y20s [G] model in the Philippines. The handset is sold in India as Vivo Y20G. As for the highlights, the device offers a 6.51-inch LCD screen, triple rear cameras, a Helio G80 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display The handset features an HD+ display

The Vivo Y20s [G] sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The polished rear panel houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Purist Blue and Obsidian Black color options.

Information There is an 8MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y20s [G] is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing camera.

Internals It supports 18W fast-charging

The Vivo Y20s [G] is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Vivo Y20s [G]: Pricing and availability