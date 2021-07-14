OPPO launches Reno6 5G series in India at Rs. 30,000

OPPO has launched the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro smartphones in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 29,990. The handsets first debuted in China in May this year. They come with a 90Hz AMOLED display, up to quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, and 65W fast-charging support. The duo will be available for purchase starting July 20 via Flipkart. Here are more details.

Both the phones bear a Full-HD+ screen

The OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they pack up to four cameras. The phones sport a 6.43-inch and a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Aurora and Stellar Black color options.

They have a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO Reno6 has a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The Reno6 Pro offers a similar rear camera arrangement but with an additional 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor. For selfies, they offer a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper.

The smartphones run on Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset along with a 4,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and a 4,500mAh battery. They provide with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, 65W fast-charging support, and boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3. The devices also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

OPPO Reno6 and Reno6 Pro: Pricing and availability

As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO Reno6 costs Rs. 29,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model, while the Reno6 Pro is priced at Rs. 39,990 for its 12GB/256GB version. The phones will go on sale starting July 29 and July 20, respectively.