HONOR 50 series goes official; starts at around Rs. 27,500
Chinese tech giant HONOR has introduced the 50 series of smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) and includes the HONOR 50 SE, 50, and 50 Pro models. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a Full-HD+ screen, up to four cameras on the rear, up to 100W fast-charging support, and Android 11. Here's our roundup.
Honor 50 and 50 Pro have curved OLED screens
The HONOR 50 SE and 50 feature a punch-hole design while the Pro model has a pill-shaped cut-out. The 50 SE sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen and offers a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The 50 and 50 Pro variants bear a 6.57-inch and 6.72-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. They also have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
HONOR 50 and 50 Pro flaunt a 108MP main camera
The 50 SE is equipped with a 100MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The 50 and 50 Pro offer a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, the 50 sports a single 32MP snapper, while the Pro variant has a 32MP+12MP dual-lens setup.
MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset fuels the HONOR 50 SE model
HONOR 50 SE draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, while the 50 and 50 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset. The SE and Pro models are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the vanilla 50 packs a 4,300mAh battery. The trio comes with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and offers up to 100W fast-charging support.
HONOR 50 SE, 50, 50 Pro: Pricing and availability
The HONOR 50 SE starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the 8GB/128GB model while the HONOR 50 and Pro models cost CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,000) and CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,400) for their base variants, respectively.