HONOR 50 series goes official; starts at around Rs. 27,500

Jun 16, 2021

HONOR 50 SE, 50, and 50 Pro smartphones launched

Chinese tech giant HONOR has introduced the 50 series of smartphones in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) and includes the HONOR 50 SE, 50, and 50 Pro models. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a Full-HD+ screen, up to four cameras on the rear, up to 100W fast-charging support, and Android 11. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

Honor 50 and 50 Pro have curved OLED screens

The handsets are offered in multiple color options

The HONOR 50 SE and 50 feature a punch-hole design while the Pro model has a pill-shaped cut-out. The 50 SE sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen and offers a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The 50 and 50 Pro variants bear a 6.57-inch and 6.72-inch Full-HD+ curved OLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. They also have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

HONOR 50 and 50 Pro flaunt a 108MP main camera

The 50 SE is equipped with a 100MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The 50 and 50 Pro offer a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, the 50 sports a single 32MP snapper, while the Pro variant has a 32MP+12MP dual-lens setup.

Internals

MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset fuels the HONOR 50 SE model

HONOR 50 SE draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, while the 50 and 50 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset. The SE and Pro models are equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the vanilla 50 packs a 4,300mAh battery. The trio comes with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and offers up to 100W fast-charging support.

Information

HONOR 50 SE, 50, 50 Pro: Pricing and availability

The HONOR 50 SE starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the 8GB/128GB model while the HONOR 50 and Pro models cost CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,000) and CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 42,400) for their base variants, respectively.