Jun 12, 2021

HONOR is all set to launch its latest flagship 50 series of smartphones in China on June 16. The line-up will include the HONOR 50 SE, 50, and 50 Pro models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the entire specifications of the handsets. The phones will feature Full-HD+ displays, up to four rear cameras, and up to 100W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

HONOR 50 SE and HONOR 50 will feature a punch-hole design, whereas the Pro model will have a pill-shaped cut-out. On the rear, they will have a dual-ring camera unit packing up to four sensors. The HONOR 50 SE will bear a 6.78-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution, while the 50 and 50 Pro will have a 6.57-inch and 6.72-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, respectively.

Cameras

HONOR 50 SE will have a 100MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 16MP selfie snapper. HONOR 50 and 50 Pro will sport a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth shooter. Up front, there will be a 32MP camera with an additional 12MP secondary lens on the Pro variant.

Internals

HONOR 50 SE will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, whereas the 50 and 50 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset. They will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The SE and Pro models will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the vanilla 50 will house a 4,300mAh battery. They will offer up to 100W fast-charging support.

Information

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR 50 line-up will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for June 16. However, considering the expected specifications, the series is likely to start at Rs. 25,000 for the base SE model.