OPPO Reno6 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 39,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:07 pm

OPPO is all set to launch the Reno6 series of smartphones in India on July 14. Now, tipster Debayan Roy has leaked the pricing details of the Pro variant. As per the tip-off, Reno6 Pro will start at around Rs. 38,990 or Rs. 39,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model and go up to Rs. 42,990 or Rs. 43,990 for the top-tier 12GB/256GB configuration.

Design and display

The phone bears a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

OPPO Reno6 Pro tips the scales at 177 grams

The OPPO Reno6 Pro is already available in China. It features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery

The OPPO Reno6 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO Reno6 Pro: Pricing

In India, the OPPO Reno6 Pro is expected to start at Rs. 38,990 or Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and go up to Rs. 42,990 or Rs. 43,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The official details will be revealed on July 14.