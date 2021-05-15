OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition launched in China

OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition goes official

As a tribute to the successful landing of China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft on Mars, tech tech giant OPPO has announced a commemorative Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition. The special model comes with a new Sky Rock Gray finish, customized theme and dynamic wallpapers, red-tinted 'Mars filters' for photography, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Here's our roundup.

The phone flaunts an LTPO AMOLED display

It offers up to 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition is identical to the standard Find X3 Pro, featuring a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and curved edges. The rear panel is made of 'high-fog AG Glass with metallic luster' for outer space-like texture. It bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

It offers a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 3MP (f/3.0) micro lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The phone will ship in a customized retail gift box

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for its solo 16GB/512GB model. It joins the existing shades of Gloss Black, Blue, White, and Cosmic Mocha. The handset will be up for grabs from May 16.