May 15, 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro goes on open sale in India

Since its launch in early March, the Redmi Note 10 series was available in India only via flash sales. Now, the company has made the Note 10 Pro's 6GB/64GB base model available through open sale starting today. It is priced at Rs. 15,999 and is up for grabs via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Here's our roundup.

The phone features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue color options.

It boasts of a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Redmi Note 10 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is available for purchase via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.