Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 11:34 am

Redmi's recently-launched Note 10 series has managed to sell over Rs. 500 crore-worth of smartphones in India in just two weeks, the company has announced. The line-up includes the Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max models. As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a mid-tier Snapdragon processor, and 33W fast-charging support.

Twitter Post Total revenue even beats the box office collection of 'PK'

Apne aisa swagat kiya humara ki #RedmiNote10Series bann gaya BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER OF INDIA! 🥳



We've hit the incredible milestone of ₹500 CRORES sales in just 2 weeks! 🤩#Note Kiya Jaye: #RedmiNote 10 Series has sold more than box office collections of top films in India! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UWmo9dbcbV — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 31, 2021

Quote "These are the most demanded smartphones in the country"

"With the launch of these devices, we have taken a quantum leap across all important aspects such as camera, display, and performance making this by far the most revolutionary and most demanded smartphones in the country," said Sneha Tainwala, Director, Redmi Business at Xiaomi Technology.

Design and display The phones flaunt a Super AMOLED display

Redmi Note 10's line-up features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a quad camera unit. The Note 10 bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen while the Pro and Pro Max models have a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. They are offered in three color options.

Cameras The Pro Max boasts of a 108MP main camera

Redmi Note 10 sports a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP front camera. The Pro packs a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Pro Max offers a similar module but with a 108MP primary camera. They have a 16MP front camera.

Internals The devices draw power from a Snapdragon chipset

Redmi Note 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 678 processor, whereas the Pro and Pro Max models are fueled by a Snapdragon 732G chipset. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, support 33W fast-charging, and boot Android 11-based MIUI 12. The standard Note 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro variants house a 5,020mAh battery.

