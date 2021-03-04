Redmi has launched the much-awaited Note 10 series of smartphones, which includes Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Pro Max models. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 11,999. The trio comes with a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display They offer a Full-HD+ display

Redmi Note 10 series features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the smartphones have a quad camera setup. The Note 10 model has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen while the Pro and Pro Max variants bear a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. They are offered in three color options.

Cameras Redmi Note 10 Pro Max flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 packs a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 13MP selfie snapper. The Pro model has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The Pro Max has a similar arrangement, but with a 108MP main camera.

Internals They support 33W fast-charging

Redmi Note 10 draws power from a Snapdragon 678 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery while the Pro models are powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor along with a 5,020mAh battery. Under the hood, they come loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, support 33W fast-charging, and run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.

Prices Redmi Note 10 series: Pricing and availability