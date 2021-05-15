Prior to launch, POCO M3 Pro 5G's display details revealed

POCO M3 Pro 5G confirmed to offer a 90Hz display

POCO is all set to introduce its latest budget-range 5G smartphone, the M3 Pro 5G, on May 19. In the run-up to the launch event, the company took to Twitter to reveal the handset's display details. The POCO M3 Pro 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 'DynamicSwitch' for a "more flexible viewing experience." Here's our roundup.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

What does 'DynamicSwitch' mean?

POCO M3 Pro 5G will come with DynamicSwitch functionality, wherein the handset will automatically switch between multiple screen refresh rates (up to 90Hz) based on the content. It is similar to adaptive refresh rate and should help in extending the device's battery life.

Design and display

The phone will have a punch-hole design

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come in Blue, Black, and POCO Yellow colors.

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M3 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which is scheduled for May 19. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.